Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,303 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in II-VI were worth $6,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 379,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in II-VI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in II-VI by 41.3% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,292,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after purchasing an additional 377,503 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of II-VI by 103.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,245 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,078. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of II-VI from $28.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on II-VI from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $49.15 on Monday. II-VI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.00 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

