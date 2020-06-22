Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,989 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.12% of Ally Financial worth $6,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 76.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 59.5% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 2,653.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BTIG Research cut Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.81.

Shares of ALLY opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.48.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mayree C. Clark purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,790. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

