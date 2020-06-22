Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ALPN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpine Immune Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.96.

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.17. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 104.04% and a negative net margin of 1,236.45%. The company had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,449 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.69% of Alpine Immune Sciences worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

