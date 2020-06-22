American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Short Interest Down 5.8% in June

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.8% from the May 31st total of 2,240,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

In other American Water Works news, Director Lloyd M. Yates bought 2,000 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $115.95 per share, for a total transaction of $231,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 858.3% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AWK opened at $126.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.22. American Water Works has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.39 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AWK shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $131.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.55.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

