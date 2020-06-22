Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.13 Million

Equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $268.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $258.40 million and the highest is $278.40 million. Federal Signal reported sales of $324.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

FSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

FSS stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. Federal Signal has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $35.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.88%.

In other news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.51 per share, for a total transaction of $26,510.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the fourth quarter valued at $28,316,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 5,443.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 802,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,884,000 after purchasing an additional 787,750 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $19,728,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the first quarter valued at $1,201,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 975,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,475,000 after purchasing an additional 493,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

