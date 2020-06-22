Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) by 137.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,798 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 75.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,555,461 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,560 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 97.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,079,368 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,621,000 after acquiring an additional 532,410 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 156.6% in the first quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 732,445 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,315,000 after acquiring an additional 447,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 37.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,421 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,623,000 after acquiring an additional 218,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,672 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $26,882,000 after acquiring an additional 180,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

BUD opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.83. Anheuser Busch Inbev NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.24). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Anheuser Busch Inbev NV will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.551 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio is 26.96%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

