Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 474,546 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 732,592 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.18% of Antero Resources worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Antero Resources by 436.4% in the 1st quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 10,004,385 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,132,000 after buying an additional 8,139,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 36.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,925,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,691,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $13,266,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 792.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,136,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,963,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Antero Resources Corp has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $5.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 35.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.77%. Antero Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources Corp will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Antero Resources from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $1.75 to $2.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

