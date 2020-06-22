APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 192,700 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 212.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 283,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 192,700 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $65,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,122 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

NYSE:BDX opened at $237.59 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $246.53 and a 200 day moving average of $253.72. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $197.75 and a 52 week high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

