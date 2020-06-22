APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,520,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.30% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $68,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,856,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,104,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,043,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,340,000 after buying an additional 554,698 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,317,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,840,000 after buying an additional 533,167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,130,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,328,000 after buying an additional 134,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,451,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,892,000 after buying an additional 724,119 shares in the last quarter. 67.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PEG opened at $48.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.75 and a 12 month high of $63.88.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $310,935.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $32,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,554.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,607 shares of company stock worth $407,773 over the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

