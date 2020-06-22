APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,438 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $63,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 69.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels by 42.5% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $76.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.30. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.23. Hilton Hotels had a negative return on equity of 276.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Hotels declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 3rd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hilton Hotels from $123.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hilton Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Hilton Hotels from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Hotels presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.60.

About Hilton Hotels

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.