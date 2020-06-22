APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 70,188 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $68,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $254,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $615,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $10,722,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $316.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $301.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.82.

Biogen stock opened at $271.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $301.72 and its 200-day moving average is $303.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.73. Biogen Inc has a 1 year low of $215.77 and a 1 year high of $374.99. The company has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.73 by $1.41. Biogen had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 49.22%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 33.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.