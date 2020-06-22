APG Asset Management N.V. Has $48.42 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,581 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 248,095 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.07% of American Express worth $48,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in American Express by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 19,210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in American Express by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $100.94 on Monday. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $148.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $144.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.90.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

