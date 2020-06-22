APG Asset Management N.V. Has $58.31 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,062,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 685,695 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.50% of Omnicom Group worth $58,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,003,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,344,000 after acquiring an additional 173,281 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 62,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 21,519 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,328 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.88.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $53.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.33.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

