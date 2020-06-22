APG Asset Management N.V. Has $58.36 Million Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 89.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 662,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,162 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $58,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $68.01 and a 52 week high of $109.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

A number of analysts have commented on WEC shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.30.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $104,772.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.