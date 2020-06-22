APG Asset Management N.V. Has $58.60 Million Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.28% of Ball worth $58,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ball during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $2,184,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Ball by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,339,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,629,000 after acquiring an additional 117,051 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Ball by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 700,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,322,000 after acquiring an additional 214,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ball during the 1st quarter worth $1,589,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average is $68.03. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Ball’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on BLL. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ball from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.00.

In other Ball news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,554,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,774,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $1,501,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 400,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,107,786.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

