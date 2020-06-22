APG Asset Management N.V. Has $59.81 Million Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,296,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208,983 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $59,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 79.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.5% in the first quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 348,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 94,922 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 37.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,766,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,517,000 after purchasing an additional 753,200 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 251,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 27.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,712,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,293 shares during the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William A. Smith purchased 6,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

KMI stock opened at $15.52 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

