APG Asset Management N.V. Has $62.73 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 187.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 678,675 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.20% of Xcel Energy worth $62,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.4% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 104,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $6,899,768.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,387,201.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

XEL stock opened at $64.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.90. Xcel Energy Inc has a one year low of $46.58 and a one year high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

