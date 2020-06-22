APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.26% of EOG Resources worth $53,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,548,187 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,071,515,000 after purchasing an additional 10,383,669 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,968,045 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,599,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400,745 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $447,634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,958,429 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,435,306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,595,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,099,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.17.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $52.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $95.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). EOG Resources had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.