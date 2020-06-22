APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 548,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.35% of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp worth $59,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp by 65.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Oriental Education & Tech Grp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 78.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $136.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.31 and its 200 day moving average is $123.92. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp has a one year low of $89.88 and a one year high of $142.38.

New Oriental Education & Tech Grp (NYSE:EDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $923.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.70 million. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that New Oriental Education & Tech Grp will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Nomura cut their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Tech Grp from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Tech Grp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Language Training and Test Preparation Courses, and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to achieve better scores on entrance exams for admission into high schools or higher education institutions, as well as for children to teach English.

