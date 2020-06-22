APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 17.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,424,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294,337 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.28% of SYSCO worth $65,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of SYSCO by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SYSCO by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in SYSCO by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYY. Piper Sandler raised SYSCO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Argus cut SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised SYSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $54.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.29. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In related news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, for a total transaction of $36,156,106.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank acquired 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.42 per share, with a total value of $28,452,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

