APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 1,777,900 Shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:PK) by 1,550.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,777,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.80% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $52,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1,906.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 61,132 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,065 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $451,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PK. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $24.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.81.

Shares of PK opened at $10.71 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $3.99 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day moving average of $16.22.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Natelli bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas D. Eckert bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.