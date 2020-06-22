APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 21,100 Shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 911,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.77% of Autohome worth $64,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. FMR LLC raised its position in Autohome by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Autohome by 768.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Autohome by 28.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, China International Capital raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.20.

ATHM stock opened at $80.54 on Monday. Autohome Inc has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $100.10. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.12.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $218.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

