APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.39% of Rockwell Automation worth $68,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,486,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,668,000 after acquiring an additional 495,939 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,220,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,024,000 after acquiring an additional 516,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,154,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,865,000 after acquiring an additional 73,193 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,078,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,412,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,165,000 after acquiring an additional 848,273 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $209.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.49. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $230.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.58, for a total value of $2,119,140.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,587 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $726,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,869,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,036 shares of company stock valued at $5,292,882. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $165.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.53.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.