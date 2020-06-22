APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 1,058,743 Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF) by 29.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,488,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,058,743 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $61,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,261,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,644,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 36.4% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,328,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,804,000 after buying an additional 888,556 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 22.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,757,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,498,000 after buying an additional 698,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 87.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,485,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,952,000 after buying an additional 692,177 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $33,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 133,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,512,241.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 256,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $8,351,500.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,470,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,230,421. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Compass Point downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

NYSE FNF opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Fidelity National Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $49.28. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average is $36.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 9.51%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates in Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.