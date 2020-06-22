APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 243,229 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 241,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 243,229 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $57,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,173,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,767,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,752,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Lam Research by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 46,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,640,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lam Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $277.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lam Research from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.78.

Lam Research stock opened at $315.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.20. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $175.58 and a twelve month high of $344.32.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.98. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 47.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 28,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $7,805,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

