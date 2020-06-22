APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 2,572,407 Shares of CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. reduced its position in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,801,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,572,407 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.54% of CBRE Group worth $67,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 88,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 151.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 63,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,459,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,672,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,498,000 after buying an additional 469,544 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE opened at $46.74 on Monday. CBRE Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 21.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 39,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,027,609.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 325,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,861,755.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 134,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,482.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,212 shares of company stock worth $7,109,705 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CBRE Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.38.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

