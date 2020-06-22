Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Barclays

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

APLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

APLE stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $4.48 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $238.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.39 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

