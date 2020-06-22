Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Saturna Capital CORP’s Largest Position

Saturna Capital CORP trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,086 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,091 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 4.8% of Saturna Capital CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Apple were worth $149,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $356.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $294.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $1,515.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

