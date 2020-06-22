Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,333 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.6% of Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $349.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,515.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.79. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $356.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.02.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

