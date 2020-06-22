Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,509,083 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,293 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $69,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,104 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.4% in the first quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 15,190 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,357 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $60.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.15. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.16.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

