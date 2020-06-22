Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 236.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,332 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Avista worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Avista by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Avista by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Avista by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVA stock opened at $35.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.44. Avista Corp has a 52-week low of $32.09 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.03.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.97 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Avista Corp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Avista’s payout ratio is 93.10%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded Avista from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. KeyCorp upgraded Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Williams Capital raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

