Avnet (NYSE:AVT) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Avnet (NYSE:AVT) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Avnet were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,122,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,809,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avnet by 2,184.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AVT shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Avnet from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Avnet in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

AVT stock opened at $26.93 on Monday. Avnet has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $46.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.07.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

In other news, SVP Maryann G. Miller sold 11,456 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $332,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

