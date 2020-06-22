AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in AZZ were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AZZ by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 184.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 67,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 43,840 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in AZZ by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 79,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on AZZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Sidoti dropped their target price on AZZ from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

AZZ opened at $33.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. AZZ Inc has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $864.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.41.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $245.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.06 million. AZZ had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AZZ Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

