Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26,754.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,794 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 164.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 22,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,789,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,262,000.

Shares of SPIB opened at $36.43 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.25.

