Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Corp (NYSE:KWR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,577 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $169.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Quaker Chemical Corp has a 1 year low of $108.14 and a 1 year high of $209.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -459.39 and a beta of 1.51.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.28. Quaker Chemical had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Corp will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KWR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.75.

In related news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $135,618.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Shannon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $1,529,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,872,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $1,975,718. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

