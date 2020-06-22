Balyasny Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in UGI by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in UGI by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in UGI by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 62,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UGI by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in UGI by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 54,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on UGI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on UGI from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UGI in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE UGI opened at $32.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07. UGI Corp has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 5.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that UGI Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $238,400.00. Also, CFO Thaddeus J. Jastrzebski bought 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $247,018.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.