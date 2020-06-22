Balyasny Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 158,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Zuora as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in Zuora during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Zuora by 35.9% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 292,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 77,182 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zuora by 4.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of Zuora by 35.9% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 23,480 shares during the period. 49.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zuora alerts:

NYSE:ZUO opened at $13.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 2.19. Zuora Inc has a twelve month low of $6.21 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 48.78% and a negative net margin of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $73.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zuora Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ZUO shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Zuora from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zuora from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zuora from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.86.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZUO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO).

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.