Balyasny Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 276.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tennant worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 54.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 14.7% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TNC opened at $63.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.13. Tennant has a one year low of $46.64 and a one year high of $87.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.50.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Tennant had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $252.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Tennant’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Sidoti reduced their price target on Tennant from $97.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

Tennant Company designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment worldwide. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

