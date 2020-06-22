Balyasny Asset Management LLC Sells 259,513 Shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 85.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,292 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 259,513 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in II-VI were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IIVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on II-VI from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on II-VI from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on II-VI from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:IIVI opened at $49.15 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.15 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that II-VI, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other II-VI news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $502,599.58. Following the sale, the president now owns 19,233 shares in the company, valued at $881,256.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $690,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,671,223.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,498,078. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

