Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 222,977 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,599 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.39% of Bancorp worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TBBK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,200,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

In other Bancorp news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $537,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 138,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,323.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Cohn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $143,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,327.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $522.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.61. Bancorp Inc has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.16 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 16.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bancorp Inc will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

