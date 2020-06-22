Bank7 Corp (BSVN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 9th

Bank7 Corp (NASDAQ:BSVN) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 24th.

Bank7 has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bank7 to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $10.27 on Monday. Bank7 has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.08 and a 200-day moving average of $13.66.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. Bank7 had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank7 will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BSVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Bank7 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Bank7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens downgraded shares of Bank7 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

