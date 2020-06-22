BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.15 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) will post $21.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.70 million to $21.60 million. BCB Bancorp reported sales of $22.19 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $85.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $84.50 million to $86.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $87.90 million, with estimates ranging from $87.30 million to $88.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BCB Bancorp.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BCBP shares. ValuEngine lowered BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCBP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in BCB Bancorp by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BCB Bancorp by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 7.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 37.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $8.99 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. BCB Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.34 and a 52-week high of $14.96.

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

