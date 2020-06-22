Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 21,755 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,649 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 21,755 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.4% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 2,327 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $195.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,479.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.49.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.