BidaskClub Downgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Hold

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet cut shares of PDC Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $13.67 on Friday. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The energy producer reported ($8.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($8.14). PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $757.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 462.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Jeffrey C. Swoveland purchased 7,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.51 per share, with a total value of $74,988.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,729.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in PDC Energy by 145.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,092 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,678 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.