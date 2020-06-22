BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) Short Interest Update

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE BPT opened at $3.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $16.58. The company has a market capitalization of $82.82 million, a P/E ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. 3.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust operates as a grantor trust in the United States. The company holds overriding royalty interest comprising a non-operational interest in minerals in the Prudhoe Bay oil field located on the North Slope of Alaska. The Prudhoe Bay field extends approximately 12 miles by 27 miles and contains approximately 150,000 gross productive acres.

