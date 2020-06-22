Brokerages Anticipate Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.57 Million

Brokerages predict that Goodrich Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:GDP) will post sales of $25.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Goodrich Petroleum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.70 million to $29.02 million. Goodrich Petroleum posted sales of $31.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goodrich Petroleum will report full year sales of $111.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $117.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.05 million, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $140.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Goodrich Petroleum.

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDP. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

NASDAQ GDP opened at $6.91 on Monday. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.17.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

