Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Stake Decreased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,144,395 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,622 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.43% of Brookline Bancorp worth $12,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRKL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $15,224,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,750,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,020,000 after acquiring an additional 202,083 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 250,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 175,008 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 145,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,959,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 138,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BRKL opened at $9.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $764.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.45). Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.56 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Compass Point raised Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Brookline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

In other Brookline Bancorp news, Director Peter O. Wilde purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $42,850.00. Also, CFO Carl M. Carlson purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $134,440. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brookline Bancorp

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

