Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BZLFY. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

BZLFY opened at $26.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.34. Bunzl has a fifty-two week low of $14.54 and a fifty-two week high of $28.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.81.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

