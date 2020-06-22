Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Short Interest Update

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the May 31st total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Dennis Bottorff purchased 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $49,800.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 300,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,659.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 35.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CSTR shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

CSTR opened at $11.50 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.14.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.17). Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

