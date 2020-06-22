CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CARREFOUR SA/S (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised CARREFOUR SA/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CARREFOUR SA/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARREFOUR SA/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

CRRFY stock opened at $3.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18. CARREFOUR SA/S has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $4.07.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, China, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

